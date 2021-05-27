Middle East
Belarus proposes that Kazakhstan discuss oil supplies - RIA
Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday his government is proposing that Kazakhstan resume talks on supplying oil to Belarus, RIA news agency reported, following cuts in exports from Russia.
Large Russian oil exporters suspended supplies to Belarus' Naftan refinery after the United States tightened sanctions on Minsk over alleged human rights violations and abuses.
