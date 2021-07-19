Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Ben & Jerry's to end ice-cream sales in occupied Palestinian territories

Tubs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 19 (Reuters) - American ice-cream brand Ben & Jerry's on Monday said it will stop marketing its products in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying that selling there was "inconsistent" with company values.

The South Burlington, Vermont-based company, which is owned by Britain's Unilever Plc (ULVR.L), has come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which is handled through a licensee partner since 1987.

More than 440,000 Israeli settlers live uneasily among some 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank, land that Israel captured and occupied in a 1967 war but which Palestinians say is the heartland of a future state.

Most countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

On Monday, Ben & Jerry's said it would not renew its license agreement with its Israeli partner when it expires at the end of next year. It will, however, stay in Israel under a different arrangement, without sales in the Palestinian territories.

Unilever, in a separate statement, said it remains "fully committed" to its presence in Israel. It said it has always recognized Ben & Jerry's right "to take decisions about its social mission".

"We also welcome the fact that Ben & Jerry's will stay in Israel," Unilever said.

The main Jewish settler movement Yesha criticized the move and called on Ben & Jerry's "to reverse the discriminatory decision, which brings a mean spirit to such a sweet field".

Ben & Jerry's operates a manufacturing facility and two scoop shops in Israel, which it describes on its website as being located "outside the occupied territories, just south of Tel Aviv".

Ben & Jerry's was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a unique deal that allows it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries.

It uses that freedom to pursue a cultural and social mission that has recently included strongly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ rights and electoral campaign finance reform.

