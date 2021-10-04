Skip to main content

Bennett aide accuses Iran of attempting attack on Israelis in Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Ministry of foreign affairs offices in Jerusalem, September 12, 2021. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Israel accused Iran on Monday of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the island said an armed individual had been arrested.

"This was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus," Matan Sidi, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Cypriot police chief Stelios Papatheodorou told reporters: "A person has been arrested, in whose possession a pistol and cartridges were found."

"It is a sensitive case, which is why a remand request was held behind closed doors," Papatheodorou added.

In his statement, Sidi denied local media reports on Sunday that described the arrest as having thwarted a criminally-motivated assassination attempt against an Israeli magnate.

Writing by Dan Williams and Michele Kambas Editing by Jeffrey Heller

