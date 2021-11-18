Bennett, Erdogan speak after Turkey releases Israeli couple

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, November 14, 2021. Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after Turkey released an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing Erdogan's residence in Istanbul and suspected of spying.

Bennett thanked Erdogan for his help in securing the couple's release, Bennett's office said in a statement.

It was the first conversation between an Israeli prime minister and Turkey's president since 2013, according to Bennett's office.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Dan Williams

