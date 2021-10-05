Skip to main content

Biden aide tells Israeli official diplomacy best way to keep Iran from getting nuclear bomb

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration believes diplomacy is the best way to make sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, the White House said.

Sullivan also noted at the White House meeting that Biden "has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options," the White House said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

