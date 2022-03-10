Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, fulfilling the promise that he had made to Qatar earlier this year, the White House said.

The designation is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.

Biden promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in January during a meeting at the White House that he would grant Qatar the special status. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

