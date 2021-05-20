Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden discusses possible Israel-Gaza ceasefire with Egypt's Sisi -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed a possible ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas leaders on Thursday, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire that will bring an end to the current hostilities in Israel and Gaza. They agreed that their teams would stay in constant communication toward that end and the two leaders would stay closely in touch," the White House said.

