Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastBiden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 5, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the White House said, the first direct communication between the leaders of the two NATO allies whose ties have been deeply frayed.

The much anticipated phone call took place more than three months after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, a delay that is widely seen as a cold shoulder to Erdogan, who had enjoyed close ties with former president Donald Trump.

It also took place a day before Biden is expected to declare that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a move that is almost certain to infuriate Ankara and further damage ties.

The White House account of the call made no mention of the issue.

"President Biden spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," the White House said in a statement.

It said the two leaders agreed to meet on the margins of the NATO summit in June to have a wider conversation about their two countries' relations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 22, 2021 · 3:27 PM UTCThe legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster

The family of a former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile and locked in an international feud with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman say they have become pawns in the kingdom’s efforts to bring the spy chief home.

Middle EastIran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says
Middle EastSyrian missile explodes in area near Israeli nuclear reactor, Israel retaliates
Middle EastBiden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit
Middle EastTurkey reports 49,438 new coronavirus cases, 343 more deaths -ministry