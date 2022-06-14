Biden to 'integrate Israel into the Middle East' on visit, Israeli PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will help Israel strengthen its regional ties and take its alliance with Washington to new heights on his Middle East trip next month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Tuesday.

The visit will help "integrate Israel into the Middle East," Bennett's office said in a statement.

Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from July 13 to July 14, before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Israel thanked Biden for his efforts to strenghten its shared interests with Saudi Arabia, a country that has supported regional normalisation with Israel but which has stopped short of formally recognising Israel itself.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar and Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie

