Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastBiden: Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% not helpful

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% was not helpful as the United States and Iran hold indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

At a joint news conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Biden said it was premature to make a judgment on the outcome of the talks but that the two sides were still talking.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:13 PM UTCLet's shake narrative of bickering Middle East, say former foes

Israel, the UAE, Greece and Cyprus said they would seek to deepen their cooperation in fields ranging from energy to fighting COVID, saying budding ties could change the face of a region more synonymous with conflict.

Middle EastBiden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks
Middle EastRamadan prayers held at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, with Israeli restrictions
Middle EastBitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
Middle EastBiden: Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% not helpful