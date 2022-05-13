Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discuss reducing Israel, West Bank tensions

Family and friends attend the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed on Friday "urgent mechanisms" to cut violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank, the White House said on Friday after the pair met.

"The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank," the White House said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.