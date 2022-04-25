Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss violence in Israel, West Bank

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordanian King Abdullah discussed efforts to stem violence in Israel and the West Bank on Monday, the White House said, after a flurry of American diplomatic contacts with regional leaders in recent days.

"The president welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully," the White House said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.