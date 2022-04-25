1 minute read
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss violence in Israel, West Bank
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordanian King Abdullah discussed efforts to stem violence in Israel and the West Bank on Monday, the White House said, after a flurry of American diplomatic contacts with regional leaders in recent days.
"The president welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully," the White House said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.