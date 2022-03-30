Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett removes his mask at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 20, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/ Pool via REUTERS

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said.

"Biden ... express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

