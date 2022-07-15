Biden said he raised Khashoggi killing with Saudi's MbS

Human rights organizations celebrate the unveiling of 'Jamal Khashoggi Way' outside of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in honor of the murdered Saudi born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he raised the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said he a "good series of meetings" with Saudi leadership, making significant progress on security and economic issues, but that human rights was also a major topic.

"I made clear that the topic was vitally important to me and the United States," Biden told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Franklin Paul

