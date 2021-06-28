Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Biden says he hopes to meet with Israel's new prime minister soon

1 minute read
1/3

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, in a meeting on Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, said his commitment to Israel is "iron-clad" and he looks forward to meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett soon.

Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.

“My commitment to Israel is ... iron-clad,” Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran.

“What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Biden said.

Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalize relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Eric Beech; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:49 AM UTCGaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas

Reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials say.

Middle EastBlinken: 'Untenable' for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria
Middle EastSisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Middle EastLebanon's economic collapse bites hard in neglected north
Middle EastU.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria