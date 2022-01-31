Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (not seen) host the National Governors Association from the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting a special status to a key ally in the Middle East.

Biden made the announcement as he met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. The emir told reporters that he would discuss regional security with Biden as well as push for equal rights for the Palestinian people.

