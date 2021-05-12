Skip to main content

Middle EastBiden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded an optimistic tone on Wednesday about violence between Israelis and Palestinians concluding soon after he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden told reporters at the White House.

