Biden surprised by courage of Iranian protesters

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS















WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

Biden, speaking in Portland after campaigning for a fellow Democrat in Oregon's race for governor, was commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Paul Simao











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.