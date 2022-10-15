Biden surprised by courage of Iranian protesters

1/2
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
Biden, speaking in Portland after campaigning for a fellow Democrat in Oregon's race for governor, was commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.
Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Paul Simao
