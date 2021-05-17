Skip to main content

Middle EastBiden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict -White House

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, the White House said.

"The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 9:55 PM UTCIsrael-Gaza conflict rages on despite U.S., regional diplomacy

Israel pummeled Gaza with air strikes on Monday and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israeli cities despite a flurry of U.S. and regional diplomacy that has so far failed to halt more than a week of deadly fighting.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastCan Israel blast Gaza and still make friends in the Gulf?