Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in a call for the country's "generous support" as Washington evacuates thousands of people from Afghanistan, the White House said on Friday.

Biden said the airlifts "would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar," the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.