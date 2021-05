U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for a de-escalation of violence in the Middle East as the conflict in Gaza intensified, saying he wants to see a significant reduction in rocket attacks.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said he expects to have more talks with leaders in the region.

