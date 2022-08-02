Biden: Yemen truce important but not enough in long term

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A truce renewal agreed between Yemen's warring sides is not enough in the long run, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday amid international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"As I stated last time the truce was extended, however, I recognize that a truce, while an important step and essential to saving lives, is not enough in the long run," Biden said in a statement.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler

