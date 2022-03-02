1 minute read
Bitter experience with U.S. is reason for Iran to push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official
DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - "Bitter experience" with the U.S. and European inaction has made it inevitable that Iran will push for a "reliable, balanced and sustainable" nuclear agreement, its top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.