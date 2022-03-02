Skip to main content
Bitter experience with U.S. is reason for Iran to push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - "Bitter experience" with the U.S. and European inaction has made it inevitable that Iran will push for a "reliable, balanced and sustainable" nuclear agreement, its top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

