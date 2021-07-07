Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port -authorities

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, the government Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

DMO said that the fire was "under control" and that there were no deaths or injuries.

DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Witnesses had earlier heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region's trade, business and tourism hub.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Leslie Adler, Sandra Maler, Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

