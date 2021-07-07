Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port -authorities

1 minute read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, the government Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

DMO said that the fire was "under control" and that there were no deaths or injuries.

DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Witnesses had earlier heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region's trade, business and tourism hub.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Leslie Adler, Sandra Maler, Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:48 PM UTCBlinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.

Middle EastWith aid in balance, Syrians who fled Assad fear deeper hardship
Middle EastIsrael tears down Bedouin tents in Palestinian village
Middle EastRockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, wounding two Americans -officials
Middle EastIran says concern over its enriched uranium metal process is "unnecessary"