Blast near Yemen's Aden airport - witnesses

ADEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A blast occurred on Saturday near the entrance to Aden international airport, in southern Yemen, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.

The security source said a car bomb went off at an outer entrance to the airport, targeting a security checkpoint near an airport hotel and resulting in some casualties.

Reporting by Yemen team Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Giles Elgood

