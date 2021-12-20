Iran says sound of anti-aircraft fire sound near nuclear plant from defence drill

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The sounds of anti-aircraft fire heard on Monday from around Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was the result of an air defence exercise to increase the defence system's abilities, an official told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

"This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have resumed to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran's arch-foe, Israel, has warned it will adopt other measures should diplomacy fail to curb Iran's fast-advancing nuclear programme.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

