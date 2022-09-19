Blinken affirms U.S. support for Yemeni presidential leadership council

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, in New York, U.S., September 19, 2022. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday and affirmed U.S. support for the council while discussing the need to extend a U.N.-mediated truce by Oct. 2, the State Department said.

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

