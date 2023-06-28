Blinken 'conveyed concern' over West Bank violence to Israeli foreign minister

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "conveyed concern" over escalating violence on the West Bank during a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken also expressed condolences to Cohen over a recent terrorist attack against Israeli citizens and urged all parties to work together to "de-escalate the situation", the State Department said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Scott Malone















