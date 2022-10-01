Blinken holds call with Saudi foreign minister over Yemen truce















WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the imminent expiration of the U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen on Sunday, the State Department said.

"The Secretary welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to extending the truce," the State Department said in a statement after their call.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington











