Blinken holds call with Saudi foreign minister over Yemen truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Ministerial Meeting on Strengthening Atlantic Cooperation during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the imminent expiration of the U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen on Sunday, the State Department said.

"The Secretary welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to extending the truce," the State Department said in a statement after their call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.