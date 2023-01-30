Blinken meets Egypt's Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour

[1/3] U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2023. Khaled Desouki/Pool via REUTERS















CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during a three-day visit to the Middle East that comes during a flare-up of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

In Cairo, Blinken is meeting Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and is expected to address regional issues including attempts to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and the deadlock between rival factions in Libya.

Blinken heads later on Monday to Jerusalem, where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid concern at home and abroad over the policies of Netanyahu's new right-wing government.

Blinken will also travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Reporting by Simon Lewis Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra











