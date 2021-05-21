Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastBlinken, Palestinian leader Abbas discuss measures to ensure truce holds

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone on Friday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed measures to ensure the ceasefire that came into effect between Palestinians and Israelis holds, the State Department said.

Blinken told Abbas the United States was committed to working with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the reconstruction of Gaza, the State Department said in a statement.

Middle East

