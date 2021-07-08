Blinken raised concerns with Israeli officials over West Bank home demolition

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report as Kari Johnstone, acting director of Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficing In Persons, listens at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns with Israeli officials over the demolition of a family's home in the West Bank, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The secretary and other senior officials here at the State Department in recent days have raised these concerns directly with senior Israeli officials, and we will continue to do so as long as this practice continues," said Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesperson.

