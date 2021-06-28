Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Blinken says he thinks air strikes send important message to Iran-backed militias

1 minute read

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States took necessary and appropriate action when it launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, sending a strong and important message, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Blinken told reporters in Rome.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:49 AM UTCGaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas

Reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials say.

Middle EastBlinken: 'Untenable' for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria
Middle EastSisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Middle EastLebanon's economic collapse bites hard in neglected north
Middle EastU.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria