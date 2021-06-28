Blinken says he thinks air strikes send important message to Iran-backed militias

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States took necessary and appropriate action when it launched air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, sending a strong and important message, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Blinken told reporters in Rome.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

