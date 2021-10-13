Skip to main content



Blinken says U.S. does not intend to normalize relations with Syria's Assad

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States does not intend to support any efforts to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or rehabilitate him until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Speak at a press conference, Blinken said Washington's priorities in Syria focused on providing humanitarian aid, stemming any extremist activity that may target the United States and keeping violence down.

"What we do not intend to do is to express support for any efforts to normalize relations or rehabilitate Mr. Assad or lift a single sanction on Syria... until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution", Blink said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington

