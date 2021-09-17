Skip to main content

Blinken says U.S. to help foster Israel's ties with Arab states

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States will help foster Israel's growing ties with Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates as well as Sudan and Kosovo while encouraging other countries to normalise ties with Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Speaking at an event marking the first anniversary of Abraham Accords, U.S.-brokered agreements which have ushered in public rapprochements between Israel and several Arab states, Blinken also said Washington would work to deepen Israel's long-standing relationship with Egypt and Jordan.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

