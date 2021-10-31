Middle East
Blinken says U.S. in talks with allies on getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States was "absolutely in lockstep" with Britain, Germany and France on getting Iran back into a nuclear deal, but added it was unclear if Iran was willing to rejoin the talks in a "meaningful way".
Blinken made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jonanthan Landay in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis
