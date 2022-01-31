Middle East1 minute read
Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Abbas on Monday - State Dept
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular press briefing.
Blinken and Abbas discussed "the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways" and the need for reform within the Palestinian Authority, Price said.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Rami Ayyub and Simon Lewis, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
