Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Abbas on Monday - State Dept

President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/Pool

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular press briefing.

Blinken and Abbas discussed "the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways" and the need for reform within the Palestinian Authority, Price said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Rami Ayyub and Simon Lewis, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.