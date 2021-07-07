Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Blinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.

The meetings are taking place on the second day of a two-day visit by the prince, the highest-ranking Saudi official to hold talks in Washington since Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:48 PM UTCBlinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.

Middle EastWith aid in balance, Syrians who fled Assad fear deeper hardship
Middle EastIsrael tears down Bedouin tents in Palestinian village
Middle EastRockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, wounding two Americans -officials
Middle EastIran says concern over its enriched uranium metal process is "unnecessary"