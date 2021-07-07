Blinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.

The meetings are taking place on the second day of a two-day visit by the prince, the highest-ranking Saudi official to hold talks in Washington since Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.