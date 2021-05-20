Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone on Thursday, and reiterated the message that the United States expects to see a "de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire" between Israel and the Palestinians.

Blinken said he could not confirm reports in Israeli media that a ceasefire had been agreed that would pause more than a week of rocket attacks fired on Israel from Gaza and Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian areas.

"Right now we're focused on hopefully seeing that these reports are real and that, as President (Joe) Biden said, we have a genuine de-escalation and a ceasefire," Blinken told reporters during a visit to Greenland.

