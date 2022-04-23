Boat sinks in Lebanese's Tripoli port with 60 on board, broadcaster reports

April 23 (Reuters) - A boat sank in Lebanon's Tripoli port on Saturday with about 60 people on board, Al-Jadeed TV reported citing the Lebanese Red Cross.

The Lebanese government said in a statement that Prime Minister Najib Mikati is following the sinking of a boat carrying passengers that departed illegally from the Qalamoun area, south of Tripoli.

The broadcaster said ambulances went to the scene of the incident but gave no other immediate details.

(This story corrects headline and first sentence to say "Red Cross," not "Red Crescent")

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba

