BP raises gas production from Oman's Block 61 - ONA

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) raised natural gas production from Oman's Block 61 from 1 billion cubic feet per day to 1.5 bln cubic feet per day, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The company also plans to increase gas condensate output from Block 61's two main reservoirs, Khazzan and Ghazeer, it said.

