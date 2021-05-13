Skip to main content

Middle EastBrazil's BRF says Saudi rules on chicken shelf-life could affect sales

Brazil's BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) is worried that Saudi Arabia's proposed reduction of chicken products' shelf-life could affect its sales in that market in the short term, CEO Lorival Luz said during an earnings call on Thursday.

The proposed restrictions, communicated by the Saudis to the World Trade Organization (WTO), would cut the shelf-life of frozen chicken to 3 months from a previous limit of one year, potentially disrupting BRF's export business, the executive said.

