SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brent crude's premium to Dubai swaps jumped nearly $1 to rise above $5 a barrel on Monday, the highest since 2013, Refinitiv data showed.

The premium for January climbed to $5.24 a barrel at Monday's market close, up 91 cents from Friday.

Reporting by Florence Tan

