Brother of Lebanese central bank governor arrested

A view shows the exterior of the Justice Palace building where Raja Salameh, brother of central bank governor Riad Salameh is believed to have been arrested in Baabda, Lebanon March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmad al-Kerdi

BEIRUT, March 17 (Reuters) - Raja Salameh, the brother of the head of Lebanon's central bank, was arrested on Thursday following his interrogation at a court house east of Beirut, judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters.

A judicial source separately said that Aoun had charged Salameh with "complicity in illicit enrichment" that also involved his brother, central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Riad Salameh has not been charged with a crime and has denied all accusations against him. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately reach legal representatives for his brother for comment.

The source confirmed Raja Salameh had been detained at the Baabda courthouse and remained in custody.

Aoun has repeatedly sought to bring in Riad Salameh for questioning over alleged misconduct at the central bank, which includes accusations of fraud. Riad Salameh has avoided interrogation and sought Aoun's recusal from the case, alleging bias.

Aoun banned Riad Salameh from foreign travel in January.

He faces other investigations in Lebanon and several European countries including Switzerland over allegations of money laundering and embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars at the central bank - investigations in which his brother Raja is also implicated.

Riad Salameh has described accusations against him as politically motivated.

His nearly three decades at the helm of the Lebanese central bank have come under increased scrutiny since the country’s financial meltdown in 2019.

He retains the support of powerful figures including billionaire Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who has said the veteran central bank chief should remain in his post while Lebanon battles its economic crisis.

