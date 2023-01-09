Bulker runs aground in Suez Canal while joining southbound convoy - shipping agency

An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The M/V Glory has run aground while joining the Southbound convoy near El-Qantarah, a north-Eastern Egyptian city along the Suez Canal, and tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel, shipping agency Leth Agencies said in a tweet on Monday.

Data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Henriette Chacar; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks