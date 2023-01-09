Bulker runs aground in Suez Canal while joining southbound convoy - shipping agency















DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The M/V Glory has run aground while joining the Southbound convoy near El-Qantarah, a north-Eastern Egyptian city along the Suez Canal, and tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel, shipping agency Leth Agencies said in a tweet on Monday.

Data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Henriette Chacar; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.