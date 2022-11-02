Caretaker Lebanon PM says U.S. guarantees will protect maritime deal with Israel

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he attends an interview with Reuters at the government headquarters in downtown Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati told Reuters by phone on Wednesday that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections.

Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralize" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks and set out the sea boundary between the two enemy states.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Nick Macfie

