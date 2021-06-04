Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers say part of French file should be 'null and void'

1 minute read
1/3

Jean Yves Le Borgne and Jean Tamalet, lawyers of fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, speak to journalists outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Part of the file being considered by French investigating judges who questioned fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut this week should be declared "null and void", his defence team said on Friday.

"We think based on legal opinion made by an expert that part of the file has to be declared null and void since it is tainted by the mistakes made voluntarily by the Japanese authorities," one of his lawyers told reporters after the end of hearings.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:29 AM UTCFacebook's Marketplace in EU, UK antitrust crosshairs

Europe and Britain launched formal antitrust investigations into Facebook (FB.O) on Friday to determine if the world's largest social network is using customers' data to unfairly compete with advertisers, in a new threat to its business model.

BusinessEXCLUSIVE Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
BusinessMusk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
BusinessU.S. job growth likely picked up in May, worker shortages still a challenge
BusinessGerman competition authority launches probe into Google's news showcase