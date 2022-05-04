1 minute read
Central Bank of Kuwait raises discount rate by 25 bps to 2%
CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kuwait said on Wednesday it increased its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2%, moving in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike.
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by Chris Reese
