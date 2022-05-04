Central bank of UAE increases base rate by 50 bps

CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it decided to increase its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% effective from Thursday, in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's move as it seeks to fend off inflation at multi-decade highs.

The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba

