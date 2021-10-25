CEO of QNB's Turkish unit set to step down, sources say

QNB Finansbank headquarters are seen at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul, Turkey September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender QNB Finansbank's chief executive Temel Guzeloglu is set to step down after 11 years at the helm and will be replaced by the deputy general manager, Omur Tan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tan is deputy general manager of corporate and commercial banking at QNB Finansbank (QNBFB.IS), Turkey's eighth biggest lender.

According to the three banking sources, Guzeloglu had personally decided to resign and he will continue to serve as a board member at the bank. The timing of the move was unclear.

A QNB Finansbank spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Acquired in 2016 by Qatar's largest bank, Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), QNB Finansbank had total assets of nearly 260 billion lira ($27.08 billion) at the end of June.

($1 = 9.5998 liras)

Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Kirsten Donovan

