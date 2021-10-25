Skip to main content

Middle East

CEO of QNB's Turkish unit set to step down, sources say

By
1 minute read

QNB Finansbank headquarters are seen at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul, Turkey September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender QNB Finansbank's chief executive Temel Guzeloglu is set to step down after 11 years at the helm and will be replaced by the deputy general manager, Omur Tan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tan is deputy general manager of corporate and commercial banking at QNB Finansbank (QNBFB.IS), Turkey's eighth biggest lender.

According to the three banking sources, Guzeloglu had personally decided to resign and he will continue to serve as a board member at the bank. The timing of the move was unclear.

A QNB Finansbank spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Acquired in 2016 by Qatar's largest bank, Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), QNB Finansbank had total assets of nearly 260 billion lira ($27.08 billion) at the end of June.

($1 = 9.5998 liras)

Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:35 AM UTC

Former Saudi spymaster seeks U.S. help for his jailed children

A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia.

Middle East
Turkey's state banks lower loan rates by up to 200 basis points
Middle East
Saudi imports from UAE jump back up in August
Middle East
Erdogan's critics say expulsion call is diversion from economic woe
Middle East
Aramco and Total open first two fuel stations of planned Saudi network